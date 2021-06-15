CVCoin (CVN) Price Up 53.2% This Week

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $291,494.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001487 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00150147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00180750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00976197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,146.32 or 1.00026199 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

