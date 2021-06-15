CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 73,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,639. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726,455 shares of company stock worth $56,366,417 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.