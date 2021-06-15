CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.40. 5,469,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,132. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 726,455 shares of company stock valued at $56,366,417. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

