Cyclone Protocol (CYC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $870,620.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $9.31 million and $870,620.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $728.76 or 0.01826293 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000700 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008670 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,768 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

