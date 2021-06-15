DAD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $195,074.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, DAD has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $55.87 million and $195,074.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

