DAD Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $55.87 million and $195,074.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00766161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.07735765 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

