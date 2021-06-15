DAEX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,128.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, DAEX has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $3.78 million and $19,128.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00774769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00084107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00042852 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

