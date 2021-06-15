DAFI Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $9.27 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $438,691.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00783370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043248 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,786,972 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

