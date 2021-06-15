Dai (DAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $291.96 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.35 billion and approximately $291.96 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00777978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00084317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.19 or 0.07863966 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,343,462,313 coins and its circulating supply is 5,343,461,824 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

