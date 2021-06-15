Daniel R. Chard Sells 7,079 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,048.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Medifast stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.18. The company had a trading volume of 126,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,168. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.55 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.55.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 88.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 77.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

