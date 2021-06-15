Daniel R. Chard Sells 8,036 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MED traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.18. 126,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,168. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.55.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Medifast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.