Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.79 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $457,325.21 and approximately $1,298.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00151251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00180758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00974164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,099.63 or 0.99843245 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 580,066 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.