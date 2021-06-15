Datum Market Cap Achieves $3.43 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. Datum has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $58,640.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00062461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00776462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07824667 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

