DATx Trading Up 21.1% Over Last Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. DATx has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $167,142.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.00773827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00084117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042739 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

