DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0022 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $1.27 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00428406 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,126.98 or 0.99747168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00031821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00064822 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.