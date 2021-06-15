DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of DCP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.82. 3,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,302. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,888 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

