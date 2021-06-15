DEAPcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $27.16 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.16 million and $2.94 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00064766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.79 or 0.00795121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.19 or 0.07986943 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,106,789,461 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars.

