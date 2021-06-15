DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Reaches $4.88 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $641,720.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00352849 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009243 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,950,452 coins and its circulating supply is 54,935,114 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

