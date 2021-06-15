DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $258,527.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00150917 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00182329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00986770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,612.17 or 0.99853460 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,335,301 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.