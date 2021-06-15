DeGate Market Capitalization Tops $26.41 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 2% against the US dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $134,207.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00059810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00145283 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00177797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.00937056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,121.41 or 1.00262250 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

