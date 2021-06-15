DEJAVE Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for approximately $661.93 or 0.01648124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $545.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00151251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00180758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00974164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,099.63 or 0.99843245 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

