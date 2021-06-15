Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CAO Sells $27,031.95 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delek US stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. 13,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DK has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

