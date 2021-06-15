Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CAO Sells $27,031.95 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Delek US stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. 13,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DK has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
