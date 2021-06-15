Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.84.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

