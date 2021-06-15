Denis J. Duncan Acquires 9,640 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. 965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $479.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

