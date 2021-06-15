Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.

Shares of DM traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.