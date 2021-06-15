Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-435 million.

OTCMKTS DXLG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 261,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,477. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $231.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 345.12%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

