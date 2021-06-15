Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $256.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.56. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a one year low of $161.41 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

