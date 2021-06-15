Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) Insider Charles Holroyd Purchases 100 Shares

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) insider Charles Holroyd acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Shares of DWHT stock remained flat at $GBX 1,980 ($25.87) on Tuesday. 438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. Dewhurst plc has a 12-month low of GBX 851 ($11.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,965.79. The firm has a market cap of £160.00 million and a PE ratio of 35.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Dewhurst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

