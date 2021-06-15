DEX (DEX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,178.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 59.6% against the dollar. One DEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,178.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00777978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00084317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043042 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.