DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $209.47 on Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 9% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $3,815.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $209.47 or 0.00523400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00149350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00180258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.81 or 0.00936553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,209.86 or 1.00472999 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

