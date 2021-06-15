DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHCA)

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

