Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.98). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 75,510 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Dialight in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Dialight in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of £92.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.46.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

