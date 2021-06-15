Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 13th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $92.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $5,793,014. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $58,712,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

