DIGG Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,742.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $26,741.21 or 0.66333968 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $10.40 million and $25,742.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00059615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00177718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.00 or 0.00940146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,319.38 or 1.00015832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 389 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.