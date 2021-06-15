Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Gap Down to $10.79

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $10.55. Digital Media Solutions shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 102 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DMS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

