Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 70,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

