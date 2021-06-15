DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Hits $28.41 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $28.41 million and $179,761.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00423350 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003707 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.28 or 0.01164034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,911,271 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.