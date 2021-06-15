DigixDAO (DGD) Price Up 2.9% This Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for $503.18 or 0.01255038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $45.73 million and $617,393.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00064766 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00102291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.79 or 0.00795121 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 90,889 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

