Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 4,200 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,934. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 21.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

