Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DIISY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DIISY remained flat at $$16.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.2069 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

