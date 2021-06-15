Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Shares Up 0.4%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.43). 1,757,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,944,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -5.92%.

In related news, insider Jr. Turner purchased 124,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £141,930 ($185,432.45). Also, insider Martin Keith Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($21,949.31).

Diversified Energy Company Profile (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

