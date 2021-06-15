Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $139.96

Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.96 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 130.60 ($1.71). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 133.60 ($1.75), with a volume of 1,069,616 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.96.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

About Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

