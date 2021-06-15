DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.67 million and $1.58 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.20 or 0.00767371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.36 or 0.07779459 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

