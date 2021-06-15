dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Trading Down 0.5%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

