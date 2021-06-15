Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 37,184 shares.The stock last traded at $56.16 and had previously closed at $57.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCBO shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Get Docebo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -220.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 116.2% during the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $36,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $21,445,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $29,294,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.