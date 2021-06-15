DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $479 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.68 million.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.
DOCU stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,570. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $152.86 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of -238.20, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.23.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
