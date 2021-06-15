DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $479 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.68 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

DOCU stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,570. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $152.86 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of -238.20, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

