Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $210,338,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $67,801,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after buying an additional 331,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,155,000 after buying an additional 326,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after buying an additional 215,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLB opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

