Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.41 billion-34.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.91 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.42.

Dollar General stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

