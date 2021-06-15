dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Hits New 1-Year High at $229.50

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 229.50 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 224.77 ($2.94), with a volume of 43111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.50 ($2.95).

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.10. The company has a market cap of £670.06 million and a P/E ratio of 62.64.

About dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

