DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-74 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:DV traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. 287,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,195. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

